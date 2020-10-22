OSHKOSH
Susan ‘Suzie’ Geraldine Martin
Dec. 31, 1946 — Oct. 17, 2020
Susan “Suzie” Martin, age 73, of Oshkosh (formerly of Neosho), passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in the Town of Ashippun, to Alphonse and Barbara R. (Schuster) Martin. She was the 12th of 17 children. She was a graduate of Lebanon Consolidated Grade School and Watertown High School.
Suzie married Hilbert Allen Grulke Jr. on April 20, 1968. They were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun.
Prior to retirement she was employed at John Deere in Horicon. Suzie enjoyed conversation, gambling, puzzle making, cooking, reading and traveling with her special friend Don Marsh. She had a big heart and always cared and shared with others.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Ann Grulke, and son, Lance Michael (Laura) Grulke. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren James Martin and Larry (Amy) Martin and step-great-grandchildren Kyler Martin and Kayla, Melissa, Ashlyn and Paul Martin. She is also survived by siblings Shirley Zwieg, Betty (Roger) Tremaine, Edward Martin, Barbara (James) Kuehl, Christine Martin, James (Jacky) Martin, Steve (Marge) Martin, and stepbrother Bob Bergman as well as sisters-in-law Diane Martin and Marian Martin and brother-in-law Scott Tremaine.
Suzie was preceded in death by her parents; Hilbert Grulke Jr.; and in-laws, Hilbert G. and Weida Grulke; stepfather Leonard Bergman; sisters Joan Wittnebel, Mary Komp, Rita Jungbluth and Ginny Tremaine; brothers Ralph, Dick, Doug, Tom, and Michael Martin; and brothers- in-law Vilas Wittnebel, Joseph Jungbluth, Leo Komp and Martin Zwieg; and sister-in-law Mae Martin.
Special thank you to Heritage Court Apartments of Oshkosh, where she developed many caring and loving friendships.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.