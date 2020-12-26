Suzanne A. Alberti
Dec. 17, 1952 — Dec. 16, 2020
Suzanne A. Alberti passed away at home on December 16, 2020, at the age of 67. She was born in Madison on December 17, 1952, to Eugene and Mary (nee Hartman) Adams.
Sue grew up in Monona. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau-Claire with a degree in business administration. She spent most of her career dedicated to Evoqua Water Technologies (Envirex), where she held several contributing roles including sales management and continuous improvement. She enjoyed her career, was considered to be a well-respected mentor, and was proud to retire from there after 38 years.
Sue was a devoted mother, aunt, sister and friend. Her humor, generosity and big heart were only a few of her amazing attributes that will always be remembered. She loved to dance. She loved being a part of the Wisconsin Badger community, and enjoyed going to both football and basketball games. Sue enjoyed cooking and exploring new recipes in her free time. She also enjoyed playing golf, going out to dinner with friends and family, and traveling. She recently found an interest in her flower garden, having the joy of watching the variety of butterflies and birds passing through the yard.
Suzanne is survived by her children Gina Alberti (husband Matt Walby), Julia Alberti, and her granddogs Ernie and Bailey. Those also survived by Sue were her sister Claudia Zins, brother-in-law Orlo Zins, nephews Adam Zins (wife Tanja, sons Damon, Carmeron and Adison) and Aaron Zins (wife Kate Gavle and newborn son Oskar).
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Adams, and mother Mary Hartman Adams.
Memorial donations: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or The Humane Society in her name.
A gathering to celebrate Suzanne’s life will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066) on Tuesday, December 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a Celebration of her Life once time allows and it is safe to do so.
Due to COVID-19, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Your health and safety are important to us all.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.