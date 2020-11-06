WAUKESHA
Suzanne Mary Anderson (nee Johnson)
Suzanne Mary Anderson (nee Johnson) of Waukesha died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at age 74. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Dale Anderson, also of Waukesha; her daughter, Kirsten (Rae) Rose; grandson Jacob, 20; and granddaughter Sarah, 17. She will also be dearly missed by her best friend, Cindy (Richard) Wagner; cousins Kathy (Butch) Herder and Carol (Ron) Thur; and many other friends and relatives.
Suzanne graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 1968 with a degree in speech pathology. She married Richard Dale Anderson on April 24, 1971, and they welcomed daughter Kirsten in 1973, at which time she devoted her life to the care of her family. She found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, reading, crocheting and watching movies.
Suzanne truly had a servant’s heart - she had volunteered with the National Association for Catholic Chaplains, The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, and Easter Seals. Most recently, she coordinated the St. Mary Parish Prayer Shawl Ministry, all while caring for husband Richard through several serious illnesses.
Suzanne had a lifelong devotion to St. Francis of Assisi and prayed the rosary daily as she crocheted rosaries for the newly baptized babies of St. Mary Parish. She was also devoted to the care of the poor and homeless in the Waukesha community, donating, literally hundreds of crocheted hats, scarves, and mittens to the Hope Center, Waukesha, during the winter months.
Those who wish to donate a memorial in Suzanne’s name may do so to The St. Vincent De Paul Society Ministry at St. Mary Parish, Waukesha, or the St. Mary Food Pantry.
Visitation for Suzanne will take place on Thursday, November 12, from 1 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or coverings are required at church and CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect and safety for the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.