WAUKESHA
Sydney (Syd) E. Herman Jr.
May 4, 1934 — July 17, 2020
In loving memory of the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. On Friday, July 17, 2020, Sydney Herman, affectionately known as “Syd” passed away at the age of 86. He was born on May 4, 1934, to Sydney Herman Sr. and Ethel (nee Neuenfeldt) in Manitowoc. Syd graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High in 1952 and from Manitowoc County Teachers College in 1954. He furthered his education by receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from UW-Whitewater. Syd pursued a teaching career at Red Granite State Graded School teaching sixth grade in 1954-1955, teaching fifth and sixth grade at Willow Springs School in Menomonee Falls in 1955-1957, and continuing for 36 years (1957-1993) with Elmbrook School District teaching fifth and sixth grade at Cottage, Swanson and Wisconsin Hills schools. He retired in 1993, but his passion for teaching continued him to become a substitute teacher. Syd left an impression on his students as they still remember “MR. HERMAN” to this day. He created the Cottage School and Brookfield Rifle Club. Syd coached and participated from 1959-1980. During this era, the club had many state and national championship teams.
Syd was active in the Brookfield Park and Recreation programs. He refereed volleyball and basketball, umpired baseball games, supervised open gyms and the ice skating rink at Swanson School. He also participated himself in baseball as a pitcher for the Ranney Realty team. He became the chief umpire for Brookfield and Elm Grove, due to the love of the sport.
Syd served honorably in the Army National Guard for 28 years, retiring as headquarters commandant at the rank of Major. He was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in 1955 after completing Infantry Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Ga. Syd was in the Cold War 1960-1961, Berlin Crisis Active Duty, Fort Lewis, Wash., and became the 6th Army Marksmanship Coordinator while serving there. He also taught the summers of 1972-1980 at the Wisconsin Military Academy as a small arms Instructor. Syd was a proud veteran. He served as the Chairman of Board in the Red Arrow 32nd Division. Syd was very proud of the historical significance of the Red Arrow.
He lived life to the fullest. He had many passions, one of which was the outdoors and all it offered. Hunting and conservation were high on his list. He belonged to Badger 10 and the Wisconsin Conservation Alliance. Everyone knew when opening day of hunting season began, you could see Syd in the fields of Bong or the property with one of his beloved black labs. In spring, you could find Syd on the Wisconsin River with his grandchildren fishing for walleye.
Syd loved to socialize in many settings. One was playing sheepshead at the Schuetze Building. If not doing his daily tour of Menards, Walgreens or Woodman’s. He’d always give you the “DEAL OF THE DAY,” a wad of coupons or one of his famous jokes. The casino was a favorite place to visit. He was very lucky at the slots with free play, winning and the freebies. Did everyone get a deck of cards?
Syd was the kind of person you either loved or hated. I’m sure it depended on whether you received a postcard on your windshield reminding you to renew your license plates. Or if you called him during his morning game shows.
He was loved by his family that covered four generations. He was married to his lovely bride, Jan, for 64 years. They were blessed with three daughters.
Syd is survived by his wife, Janet (Havlinek); daughters, Kim (Ron) Rosa, Barb (Gary) Schueller and the late Debbie (Jeff) Wilcox; grandchildren, Matthew Benavides, Becca Lemanski, Rachel Benavides, Nicole (Mike) Pappas, Ryan (Carly) Schueller, Veronica (Mike) Swinarski, Ashley (Andy) Kasten, Alissa (Mark) Sobczyk, Riley (Jerad) Johnson and Caleb Wilcox; and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ava, Natalie, Audrey, Lily, Lucas, Michael Jr., Sawyer, Jackson, Kayla, Pappa’s baby girl on the way, and the late Jasper. He is also the brother of Luanne (Bill) Wopp and the late Lawrence (Karen) Herman.
Celebration of Life will be held at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, September 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reminiscing and military honors at 6 p.m.
Memorials are appreciated to the Herman Family and will be used to obtain a memorial bench to honor Syd and be placed at one of his hunting spots at Bong.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.
“While he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts.”