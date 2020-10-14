WAUKESHA
Sylvia Mae McDonald (nee Schuler)
July 15, 1940 — Oct. 11, 2020
Sylvia Mae McDonald (nee Schuler) of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 80, due to complications from diabetes. Sylvia was born in Evanston, Ill., the daughter of Milton and Marvel (nee Henke) Schuler.
She was a 1959 graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and worked in bookkeeping/ office support at multiple companies throughout her life. Sylvia enjoyed square dancing and being a beloved member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. She always enjoyed helping with the church directory and the grade school basketball tournaments. Sylvia joins her husband, James A. McDonald Jr., and parents in heaven.
She is survived by siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha. Interment will be Monday, Oct. 19, at Highland Memorial Park.
Sylvia's wishes were to direct memorials to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.