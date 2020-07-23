WAUTOMA
Tanya Sue Schoenberger
March 27, 1970 — July 15, 2020
Tanya Sue Schoenberger, age 50, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1970, in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Nagel) Fredrick. She married Kurt A. Schoenberger on Sept. 3, 1994, in Oconomowoc. Her family grew as Tanya and her husband welcomed two loving children, Alexander and Anissa, into their lives.
Tanya was a 1988 graduate of Oconomowoc High School and received a sociology degree from UW-Green Bay. She and her husband resided in Green Bay before moving to Wautoma in 1994.
Tanya’s goal in life was to help as many people and animals that she could. She had big dreams, and an even bigger heart. Tanya began employment with Waushara County as community service coordinator and later as a social worker for several years. Soon after, Tanya worked at Living Environmental Foundation, Inc. of Wautoma. She insisted on getting back to her work family until the very end.
They will always hold a special place in her heart.
Along with helping people, Tanya enjoyed bowling, reading and gardening.
Tanya loved decorating her home with cow decorations and appreciated every cow ever gifted to her. Tanya will be remembered for her love of all animals including cows, horses, dogs and especially cats. She could never say no to adopting just one more cat. She knew they needed love and that was always what she gave them.
Tanya spent many days out in her garden, feeding the birds and deer that surrounded her home, they always brought her much joy. Tanya’s laughter and smile will be forever missed, and never forgotten. She always knew how to brighten up a room, now her light shines on in those who love her most.
Tanya is survived by her husband, Kurt A. Schoenberger, Wautoma; two children, Alexander and Anissa, both of Wautoma; her parents, Richard and Lucille Fredrick, Oconomowoc; her sister, Sherri (Steve) Gasper, and their children, Elise and Kevin, of Oconomowoc; and her brother-in-law, Dave Schoenberger, Pittsville. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be announced.
With much appreciation, the Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements to celebrate a wonderful and unforgettable woman.
Please help us in celebrating Tanya’s life. For more information visit www.leiknessfuneralhome.com or call 920-787-3746.