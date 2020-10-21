WAUKESHA
Theresa Glodoski
Nov. 13, 1940 — Oct. 11, 2020
Theresa Glodoski of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born in Milwaukee on November 13, 1940, the daughter of Raymond and Verna Glodoski.
Theresa will be deeply missed by her brother Gilbert (Patty), brother-in-law James Jaeger, and nieces and nephews Rick Jaeger, Ken (Beth) Jaeger, Lori (Don) Ward, Tim (Sue) Jaeger, Kim (Larry) Russell and Keith (Julie) Koehler. Also, many cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Elaine Jaeger and Shirley (Don) Dana.
Theresa was a kind soul who always greeted you with a smile and never had a harsh word toward anyone.
A special thank you to Dr. Martin Kern for all he did for Theresa and our family. Also thanks to Pam and the staff at the Virginia Nursing Home.
Private services were held.
Cesarz, Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family.