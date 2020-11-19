PEWAUKEE
Thomas A. Schinker
March 28, 1948 - Nov. 14, 2020
Thomas A. Schinker (born March 28,1948, in Milwaukee) of Pewaukee passed away on November 14, 2020.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara E. Schinker (Witt); his three children, Eric Schinker, Adam (Angie) Schinker and Melissa (Tim) Reed; his favorite grandson, Theodore Schinker; his sister Kathleen Pemberton; as well as his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, many cousins and proud foster grandpa to several children. Tom will be missed by his many friends and connections who have crossed his path over the years.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Schinker; his mother Lucine (Gessner) Schinker; and his stepmother, Ferneda (Heineman) Schinker.
Tom was a proud graduate of Messmer High School, Class of 1966. He remained close with many of his classmates over the years and supported the work of the school. Tom held a variety of careers over the years - from the Milwaukee Journal Garage to Republic Savings & Loan to serving as a Realtor. He helped hundreds of clients sell and purchase their homes.
Tom always believed in putting family first - helping them, supporting them, and gathering them whenever he could. He was also committed to supporting a variety of philanthropic endeavors over the years - from the Waukesha Noon Lions Club, to various veterans organizations, to his alma mater.
Out of consideration for everybody’s safety, services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Tom’s commitment to serving others by: volunteering in the community, donating items to an organization in need, donating blood, or making a donation in memorium of Tom’s life to Messmer High School (https://www.messmerschools.org/messmer-mission), Fisher House Wisconsin (https://www.fisherhousewi.org) or another charity close to you.