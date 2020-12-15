PEWAUKEE
Thomas A. Shilka
Oct. 26, 1939 - Dec. 7, 2020
Thomas A. Shilka found peace on Monday, December 7, 2020, at age 81.
Dear husband of Judy E. (nee Goudie) for 60 years. Cherished dad of (the late Donald T. Shilka) and Amie (Bob) Christel. Loving grandpa of Whitney George, Vienna George, Lainey George, Ava George, Donovan Shilka, Dion Shilka, Devon Shilka and Damon Shilka. Special great-grandpa of Rose Marie Shilka and Zander Thomas Martinson. Brother of the late Frances (the late Maurie) Willyard and Janice (the late Ralph) Notch. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Tom was born in Kenosha to parents Thomas and Rose Shilka. He graduated from Bradford High School, where he met his wife Judy at age 16. While running his own contracting business, Custom Carpenter Service, he built a beautiful home for his family in Kenosha that they enjoyed together. He had a passion for precision benchrest rifle shooting that gave him the opportunity to travel and make many special friends. Upon retirement Tom and Judy moved to the Brookfield area to be closer to their grandchildren. They both enjoyed their time traveling to Arizona.
Visitation will be at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, December 19, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, at 11 a.m. Burial at St. Jerome Cemetery in Oconomowoc to follow.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-464-4640 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.