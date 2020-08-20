HORICON
Thomas Frigge
Thomas Frigge formerly of Oconomowoc passed away at his home in Horicon on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 51 after a five year battle with colon cancer.
Tom grew up on the “Frigge Farm” in Ashippun. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1987. He was a master electrician for 20 years. Later, Tom worked in Facility Management/Building Engineer for the West Bend School District. In 2019, he was married to Natilee Fulghum.
Tom rode his first Minibike Honda Z50 when he was only 4 years old, and his passion for rebuilding cars began, one of his first being a ’73 Plymouth Roadrunner when he was just 16. Tom was extremely talented and recently built a Restomod of a ’68 Ford Fastback Mustang from scratch in eight months.
Tom is survived by his wife, Natilee; parents, Ron and Mary Frigge (Bykowski); brother, Brian Frigge; sister, Jane (and Paul Springhuth); Tom’s son and daughter, Coty and Taylee Sleeter; and grandchildren Carter and Lucas Sleeter.
Tom was preceded in death by his late wife Donna Frigge (Sleeter).
A celebration of life will be September 5, at Kettle Moraine Bowl in Slinger. Email natileefrigge@yahoo.com for details.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.