Thomas Henry Stigler
Retired City of Waukesha Police Chief Thomas Henry Stigler, age 87, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
He leaves his loving wife, Carol (nee Hofmann) Stigler. He is also survived by seven children, Patrice (James) Frost, Muskego; Mark (Sherri) Stigler, Waukesha; Cheryl Beck, Waukesha; Steven (Kel) Stigler, Hawkins; Paula (Joseph) Zupke, Sussex; Thomas G. (Joan) Stigler, Milwaukee; and Michael (Jen) Stigler, Sullivan. He is further survived by his first wife, Mary (Bax) Munkcsay, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings and two children, Joel T. Stigler of Hawkins and Brian J. Stigler of Greenfield.
Tom was born and raised in New Berlin, and attended Holy Apostles grade school and graduated from St. John Cathedral High School in Milwaukee. He joined the Waukesha Police Department in 1956 and was one of five Waukesha officers to attend the 1st recruit school at Kenosha Technical College and continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree from Milton College.
He was promoted to Detective, Sergeant where he created the Waukesha Police Department Association for Collective Bargaining. Next, he was promoted to Lieutenant before becoming the City of Waukesha’s 10th police chief from 1979 until his retirement in 1996. In 1977-78 he was the first law enforcement representative to be a member of the Youth Policy and Law Center in Madison, responsible for the passage of the Wisconsin Juvenile Code. Also, during his tenure in the law enforcement profession, he initiated the Youth Aid Bureau and many community programs including the DARE program and Mike the Bike. In 1978, he served on the Governor’s Task Force
Committee to revise the Wisconsin Juvenile Code. In 1974, he was president of the Waukesha County Juvenile’s Association; served as President of the Wisconsin Juvenile Association and was a member of the International Juvenile Association where he received a plaque for his aggressive service in initiating community programs. In 1983, Tom was the first Waukesha Police Chief to attend and graduate from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.
He was an avid golfer and started the Waukesha County Police Chiefs’ Association Annual Golf Outing to benefit Youth Programs for Waukesha County. He also loved hunting with his family, traveling and gambling.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon Mass of Christian Burial. Masks or face coverings are required to enter the church. Private burial for family and close friends will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.