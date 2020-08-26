BROOKFIELD
Thomas J. Cole
Dec. 9, 1938 — Aug. 22, 2020
Thomas J. Cole passed to eternal life Saturday, August 22, 2020, at age 81 years.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Porth). Dear father of Douglas (John Rizzo) Cole and Christopher Cole. Brother of Nancy (the late Ed) Killian, John Cole, Muriel Sparks, Paul (Marie) Cole, the late Robert Cole, and the late Anne Fierke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Thomas worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He was a resident of the Town of Brookfield for 47 years and served with distinction on the TOB Water and Sewage District for many years. Thomas was active with Tripoli Shrine, Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, Kilbourn Council Chapter #1 and Scottish
Rite Valley of Milwaukee. With Tripoli Shrine, he was active with Legion of Honor (past commander), El Haj, Mariners, Q, Jesters, Sportsman’s Night, Waukesha Shrine Club, Norwaukee Shrine Club, Whitnall Park Shrine Club and the HillBilly’s Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation, Tripoli Transportation Fund or Scottish Rite Dyslexia Center appreciated.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home serving the family. For more information, call 414-546-4342 or visit online at bvfh.net.