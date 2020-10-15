NORTH PRAIRIE
Thomas Muehl
Thomas Muehl, 78, of North Prairie, a beloved husband, loving brother and true friend, has entered into the rest of Jesus.
As president of Dierks Waukesha, Tom was thought of by most as a loyal son of Waukesha, businessman and philanthropist, but his truest attribute and most honorable trait was in being a giving and loving friend. Tom was a friend to the friendless, the one who comes in when the whole world goes out. He loved people and enjoyed helping them, hearing their heartaches, giving advice and carrying many through rough waters with his comfort and reassurance. He will be greatly missed.
“That portion of a good man’s life – his nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.” – William Wordsworth
Tom is survived by his heartbroken wife; his loving brothers, Eric (Sue) Muehl and Wesley (Donna) Muehl; and his nephew, Jeffrey Muehl. He is also survived by numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathryn Muehl.
… No eye has seen nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him… - 1 Corinthians 2:9.
Tom will be laid to rest during a private family service on October 10 in Prairie Home Cemetery of Waukesha.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra are serving the family.