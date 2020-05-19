Tim Titus
Tim Titus, 60, passed away May 6, 2020. He was loved and survived by his wife, Dory, of 35 years. Tim is further survived by sisters Linda (James) Muehlbach, Nanette (Michael) Hackbarth and Tammy Titus (Mark Beles); brother Gordy (Tammy) Rickard; father, Gordon Rickard; father-in-law, Frank (Joyce) Gaszak; and brother-in-law Rick (Tammy) Gaszak. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by mother, Theresa DeLuca, and mother-in-law, Arline Gaszak.
Tim was a mentor and friend to many who called him Uncle Tim. He was a beloved brother of the Outlaw Nation and a member of the Sticks & Strings Hunting Club. Tim loved hunting, fishing & riding. He was employed by Aptar for 40 years as a tool & die maker and retired.
A celebration of life is pending.
Those we love don’t go away They walk beside us everyday Unseen, unheard, ut always near
Still loved, still missed and forever in our hearts.
