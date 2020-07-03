WAUKESHA
Timothy J. Brown
Oct. 30, 1967 — March 13, 2020
Timothy J. Brown of Waukesha, formerly of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020, at the age of 52. He was born on October 30, 1967, to David and Margaret (Gustofson) Brown in Milwaukee. Timothy grew up in Hartland, and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1986. Tim was a precast concrete specialist employed with ICP (International Concrete Products) since 1996. The family would like to pay tribute to all these amazing people who have become extended family members. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (Bluemound Road at Highway J), Waukesha, from 1:00-3:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service from 3:00-4:00 p.m.
The family greatly appreciates your prayers and thoughtful condolences. St. Jude Hospital for Children is the family’s charitable choice for donations.
