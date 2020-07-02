WAUKESHA
Timothy ‘Tim’ J. Mindiola Sr.
April 9, 1959 — June 30, 2020
Timothy “Tim” J. Mindiola Sr., a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born in Waukesha on April 9, 1959, the son of Stanley and Ophelia (nee Martinez) Mindiola. On July 1, 1988, he married the love of his life, Wendy Jones. Tim was a dedicated and extremely hardworking man, working for over 30 years at International Harvester/Navistar/RMG. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gambling but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He will be forever missed and will always be remembered as a loving husband, the best father, an amazing grandpa, and the best brother.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Wendy of Waukesha; his proud and loving son, Timothy J. Mindiola Jr. (Michelle) of Waukesha; cherished granddaughter, Lillyanna; his brothers and sisters, Stanley (Kelly) Mindiola Jr. of Waukesha, Lupe (Armida Steele) Mindiola of California, Celia (David) Reinke of Franklin, Daniel (Susan Coogan) Mindiola of Waukesha, Andrew Mindiola of Oconomowoc; his mother-in-law, Patricia Jones; sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law: Kimberle Mindiola, Susan (Paul) Tannis, Butch (Karen) Jones, Lisa (Joe) Nelson and Gregory (Wendy) Jones. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ophelia Mindiola, and his brother Ralph Mindiola.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The memorial service will be private for the family only.
Please note, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Please wear a face mask or covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
