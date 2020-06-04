DELAFIELD
Todd A. Krueger
May 25, 1954 – May 14, 2020
Todd A. Krueger lost his battle with cancer and died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Delafield. He was 65. Todd is survived by daughter, Danielle; son, Joshua; and wife, Cheryl; as well as his cousin, Gayle Plante, and brotherin- law, Wally Bruss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry (1995) and Florence (2007) Krueger. Todd has two granddaughters, Claire, 6, and Maddalen, 3, and a grandson, Henry, on the way.
Born at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital shortly after it opened in 1954, Todd lived and/or worked in Oconomowoc for more than 30 years. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1972.
Todd and Cheryl were married in 1974 and moved to Delafield in 1984, to the house in which Cheryl still resides. Cheryl and Danielle were there with Todd when he passed.
After struggling with alcohol abuse for several years, Todd overcame his addiction and had been sober from September of 2016 until his death.
Like his father before him, Todd was a talented woodworker. The two worked together as finish carpenters in the 1970s. In the late ’70s, Todd and Cheryl moved to Grand Marais, Minn., where Todd built log homes. Todd and his dad finished the entire interior at his family’s Delafield home and, years later with some help, Todd built a detached two-car garage, in addition to countless other projects.
A small memorial gathering of family and close friends will be held the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Machine Shed Restaurant in Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, Todd asked that donations be made in his name to: Joshua’s House for Golden Retriever Rescue 595 S. West Bend Place Lecanto, FL 34461 Attn: Ellen