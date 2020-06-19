WAUKESHA
Tomas C. Camacho
Oct. 20, 1942 - June 17, 2020
Tomas C. Camacho of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home at the age of 77. He was born in Pearsall, Texas, on October 20, 1942, the son of Tomas and Santiaga (nee Cerna) Camacho.
He was a graduate of Pearsall High School. Tomas worked for Wisconsin Centrifugal and then Miller Brewing, retiring in 1996. On July 17, 1965, he married Josephine Gonzales at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they have been members since their marriage. Tomas loved bowling, golfing, and watching football on TV. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, ensuring he attended all their events.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Josephine ‘Jo,’ and their children, Yolanda (Don - Deceased) Crouse, Tomas (Jacquie) Camacho, Lisa (Ken) Fenske, Daniel (Yvonne) Camacho and Marcia (Andrew) Ippolite; his grandchildren, Donald (Jessie) Crouse III, Jessica (Tony) Steinbrecher, Quinton (fiancé Emily) Camacho, Carson Camacho, Aidon Camacho, Mona, Marissa, Calli and Jordan Fenske, Vanessa Camacho (Keith), Nathan Camacho, and Stella and Bruno Ippolite; and great-grandchildren, Donnie IV, Joseph and Priscilla. He is further survived by his brothers and sister, Paul (Jean) Camacho, Santiago (Pat) Camacho, Manuel (Aurelia) Camacho, Victoria Camacho, and Chevela (Clifton) Gonzales, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ruben and sister Guadalupe Guana.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Due to the current limitations on per room capacity, the family asks that you limit your visit to allow more people to attend. Extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Face masks or face coverings are strongly encouraged.
The funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, will be held privately.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.