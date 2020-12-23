WAUKESHA
Toni L. Dettmann
Jan. 4, 1956 - Dec. 20, 2020
Toni L. Dettmann of Waukesha was called home to heaven on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the age of 64. She was born on January 4, 1956, the daughter of Pastor Fred and Nancy (nee Hotelling) Sindorf.
Toni knew Jesus as her savior and was a member of Bridge Church. She was a devoted mother, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. Toni was a fierce and strong woman and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Robert) Bingham, son Dustin (Sarah) Dettmann, and her cherished grandchildren Erich, Daniel, Emily Rose and David Bingham and Dylan and Jackson Dettmann. She is further survived by her brothers Jim (Darlene) Sindorf, Fred (Wanda) Sindorf, Tim (Arlinda) Sindorf, and dear family friend John (Jessie) Riccardi who was like a brother to Toni, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.
