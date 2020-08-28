WAUKESHA
Ursula Theresa Wirtz
Jan. 8, 1930 — Aug. 24, 2020
Ursula Theresa Wirtz of Waukesha was a caring person whose profession as a nurse was more than just a job; it was a calling. Her passion for helping extended to her life as a mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90 years. She was born in Morrison County, Minnesota, on January 8, 1930, the daughter of Albrecht and Rose (nee Moser) Kahlhamer, and moved to Mayville, Wisconsin, where she grew up. Ursula married Leo Wirtz on April 7, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. The newlyweds lived in Milwaukee before settling in Waukesha, where they raised four children: Mary, Tom, Bob and Jeanne. Education and hard work — along with fun — were priorities at the Wirtz household, with all the children earning advanced degrees. Leo and Ursula loved parties, dancing and socializing, and were gracious hosts to their many friends and their large extended family. Leo passed away on May 13, 2019. For 60 years, Ursula proudly worked as a registered nurse in many medical settings. She spent the majority of her career working as a certified occupational health nurse for GE, Wisconsin Centrifugal (now MetalTek), Grede Foundry, and Northwestern Mutual. Ursula, along with her husband Leo, were members of St. Mary Parish in Waukesha for more than 50 years, where Ursula was active in ushering, Christian Women and serving funeral lunches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her dear son, Tom; parents; brother Melvin Kahlhamer; and sisters Geraldine Moldenhauer and Eileen Kahlhamer.
Ursula is survived by her children, Mary (Mark) Northrup, Bob (Nancy) Wirtz and Jeanne (Barry) Gantenbein; daughter-in-law Patty Wirtz; nine grandchildren, Joel, Josh, Ben, Amelia, Elizabeth, Madeline, Matt, Beth and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Cleo Kahlhamer; and sisters Doreen Dorst and Irene Andrews.
Ursula has donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin, in order that she may continue to be of service to future health care professionals.
A private funeral Mass was held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha. A celebration of life for Ursula will be held at a later date when the community is safe. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery alongside her beloved husband, Leo.
Memorials in Ursula’s name may be made to Avalon Square Waukesha or St. Mary Catholic Church, Waukesha, for a beautification project.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.