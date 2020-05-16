Valerie Mae Jacobi (nee Wichelt)
Feb. 14, 1939 — May 13, 2020
Valerie Mae Jacobi (nee Wichelt) passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 81. Valerie was born in Milwaukee on February 14, 1939, to Chester and Hazel Wichelt.
She married her one true love, Warren, on April 18, 1959, in Big Bend. Valerie grew up and attended school in Milwaukee; she graduated from Juneau High School and attended Marquette University for college. She will be fondly remembered for her quick wit, her love of crocheting, horses, the family farm and golfing.
Valerie will be missed by her loving husband, Warren; daughters, Lynn Pfeil and Laura (Richard) Strasser; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family members, relatives and friends. Valerie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lee.
A private family funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend with a burial at Rural Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Valerie’s name are appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend.
