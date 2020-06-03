Velma Elaine Klingler passed away on May 31, 2020, at the age of 98. She is survived by her stepchildren Joanne (Marty), Buffy (George), David and John, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lester Klingler; second husband, Raymond Semenske; son, Eddie Klinger; stepson, Curtis Semenske; and numerous siblings.
Visitation for Velma will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can donated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188. Donations can be made going to their website //hawspets.org/ or by phone 262-542-8851.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For information, call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.