EAGLE
Vera Murk
March 21, 1929 — Dec. 2, 2020
Vera Murk, a longtime Eagle resident, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born of Russian immigrants on March 21, 1929, Vera learned English very quickly which enabled her to translate for her parents. Vera went to school to become a secretary and assisted her husband in his commercial art business, they raised their family together in Greendale before moving to Eagle. Active member of the Russian Orthodox Church and volunteer at Old World Wisconsin. She was a good hearted and kind friend who was known for her beautiful handwriting, which she shared on the many cards and letters she sent.
Loving wife of 69 years to the late Martin Murk and wonderful, patient mother of Laura (Peter) Holbus of Apalachin, N.Y., the late Robert John Murk and Nancy (Jeff) Leonard of Hartland. She is further survived by five grandchildren and six and a half great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to the staff at Compass Point for the friendship and loving care given to our family.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 12. If desired, memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, St. Jude or the Salvation Army.
