Vickie June Geier
Aug. 8, 1946 — July 27, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Vickie June Geier announces her peaceful passing on July 27, 2020, at the age of 73. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Vickie was born August 8, 1946, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to Benton and June (Atkinson) Fiedler. She was a devout Christian and lived her life centered after Christ. She was a gentle and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a very active person and loved nature. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and especially loved time with her two grandsons.
She is survived by her loving children Michael and Matthew (Katie); grandsons Everett and Jackson; sister Rita (Rich) Klick; brother Calvin (Nora) Fiedler; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, and parents Benton and June Fiedler.
A celebration of Vickie’s life will be held Saturday, August 8, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.
Light lunch and refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.