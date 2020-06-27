WAUKESHA
Virginia M. Nyman
Aug. 25, 1925 — June 22, 2020
Virginia M. Nyman (nee Wilcox) passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 94.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest O. Nyman; loving mother of Jelene (the late Doug) Peot, Charlie (Anne) Nyman, the late James Nyman and the late Dennis (Connie) Nyman; proud grandmother of Robb (Beth) Nyman, Cindy Nyman, Kris (Rick) Snyder, Thomas Bieske, Patti (Kevin) King, Deb (Bill) Zitzke, Garrett (Jackie) Nyman, Morgan (Steve) Raynier and the late Catherine Nyman; and dear brother of Jerry (Candy) Wilcox. She is also remembered by 15 greatgrandchildren, four greatgreat- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred McCarty, Margaret Pitera, Bill Wilcox, Blanche Plumb and Marjorie Vesley.
Virginia resided at Summit Woods for 20 years and she valued all the friends she made there.
A special thank you to Summit Woods and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Private services will be held. Interment at Valhalla Memorial Park, Milwaukee.
Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-786-8030 or visit
