DELAFIELD
Virginia Mae Roberts
May 17, 1926 — July 24, 2020
Virginia Mae Roberts, of the Town of Delafield, died on July 24, 2020. She was born in Waukesha on May 17, 1926, to John and Alice Schmidt. Virginia married Richard Roberts, Jr., on October 31, 1945. She is preceded in death by her brother John, who died in childhood; sisters, Muriel and Ione; and husband, Richard Roberts, Jr.
She will be dearly missed by her sons, Rick Roberts, of Waunakee, Wisconsin; Rhon (Tonda) Roberts, of Mukwonago Wisconsin; ten grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Private family services for Virginia were held on the grounds of Mukwonago Baptist Church.
