Walter E. Shadof
June 20, 1927 - Nov. 28, 2020
A kind and gentle heart stopped beating on Saturday, November 28, when Walter Shadof, husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away at age 93 soon after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He never complained and his generous spirit never flagged. He was born to Julius and Philipine Shadof on June 20, 1927, in Stratford, Wisconsin, one of 10 children, all of whom have preceded him in death. He married Ruth Zittel on June 17, 1950. They spent their lives in Milwaukee with summers in northern Wisconsin before moving to the rural Lebanon area.
He served his community through time spent in the U.S. Navy and his 34-year career on the Milwaukee Police Department. He found satisfaction in his many lifelong friendships and was always ready to begin new friendships. He found happiness in everything from a family drive, always taking the “scenic route” regardless of how much gas was left in the tank, to his travels with family and friends “up north”, around the country, and to Europe.
He took great joy in his grand babies and great grand babies. He was creative, strong, fair, loving, dependable, and always, each day, grateful. He was, in the truest sense of the word, a gentleman. He will be greatly missed and always loved by his wife, Ruth, and his family: Sharon, Barbara, Michelle, Josh and Erica Harris, Andy and Megan Harris, Beth and Patrick Higgins, Chris, Kaitlyn, Henrik, Rody, Cohen, Lily, Solomon, and Scarlet, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sugar Island, west of Ashippun, on Friday, December 4, from 10:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service from 10:30-11:00 a.m. A graveside ceremony and burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
His ready smile, warm laugh, and big hugs will be missed. Love you to the moon and back.
