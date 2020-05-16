Wayne E. Sumpter
Wayne E. Sumpter passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a machinist at Central Machine Inc. for 43 years. Wayne loved spending time outdoors with nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, gardening and, most of all, his family. God blessed him with so much knowledge about so many things. He will be missed terribly by everyone that was blessed to know him.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Catherine, two sons; Collin and Cameron; and one daughter Abigail. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen Sumpter; sisters, Kathleen Kroboth, Brenda (Jeffrey) Sheehan, Thomas (Peggy) Sumpter, Jennifer (Christopher) Prophet and Laurie Sumpter; along with many more family and friends. Wayne will also be missed by a host of family members, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis W. Sumpter There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneral-Home.com.