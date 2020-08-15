WAUKESHA
Wayne Rudolph Ranzenberger
April 23, 1941 — Jan. 9, 2020
Wayne Rudolph Ranzenberger (POPS) of Waukesha passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born to Rudolph and Selma Ranzenberger (nee Olson) on April 23, 1941.
Wayne attended school in Caledonia, Minnesota. After high school, he joined the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he became a chaplin. Wayne loved golfing, woodworking, latch hook, football and baseball.
He had a great sense of humor and the gift of gab.
Wayne worked for Western Building Products in Wauwatosa, an employee-owned company for over 30 yrs and loved his job and people he worked with.
Wayne had a great love for his family and his country.
Although our Dad has left this earth, his legacy lives in us by being a friend to all.
Our Dad loved John Wayne and this quote was our dad, “A man’s got to have a code, a creed to live by.” – John Wayne
Survivors include Wayne’s two daughters, Heather Ranzenberger Haines and Heidi (Dennis) Westfall; from his marriage to Carole (Bob) Schuett, Travis (Emma) Haines, Wayde R.C. Haines, Shelby Haines, Naomi Haines, Jared Haines and Makayla Westfall; great-grandchildren Kadin, Elijah, Indica and Rudy Haines; siblings Dawn (Jeff) Felten; his nephews and nieces, Tracy (DeeAnn) Peterson, Todd Peterson, Jessica (Andy) Foster, Phillip (Maria) Felten, Tony (Crystal) Felten; and his many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Marilyn Peterson, and his parents, Rudolph and Selma Ranzenberger.
The visitation for Wayne will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing and administrative staff at Kensington Care. We appreciated the added comfort and personal care provided by Ally Hospice and a special “thank you” to Chris Larson at Optum for her medical care and personal attention she provided Wayne.