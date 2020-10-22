OCONOMOWOC
Willard ‘Bill’ Weber
Aug. 22, 1935 — Oct. 17, 2020
Willard “Bill” Weber passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 85.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audrey (nee Zweck) Weber; his children, Sandy (Ken Kortendick) Heimer, Steve Weber, Ron (Cathy) Weber and John (Penny) Webe; brother James Weber; 10 grandchildren, Dan Heimer, Justin Heimer, Jessica (Peter) Keegan, Matthew Weber, Maggie Weber, Hannah Weber, Gretchen Weber, Ciara Weber, Connor Weber and Carli Weber; three great-grandchildren, Greenlee Heimer, Eva and Kane Keegan; and other relatives and friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents Paul and Loraine (nee Roesch) Weber, and brothers Robert Weber and Frank Weber.
Bill was born on August 22, 1935. He married Audrey on May 2, 1959, and settled in Oconomowoc to raise their children. He was employed at Johnson Sand & Gravel for over 40 years.
Bill enjoyed hunting, playing horseshoes and bowling. As an avid bowler, Bill was inducted into the Oconomowoc Bowling Hall of Fame in 1995, bowled in the United States Bowling Congress national tournament for more than 30 years and shot 299 and 300 games. Bill served as an officer for the Edwin L. Jones American Legion Post 91 in Oconomowoc for many years.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until time of eulogy at 11:45 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon.
Memorials in Bill’s name can be made to Edwin L. Jones American Legion Post 91, 130 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.