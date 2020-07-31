William A. Kerr
Oct. 21, 1927 — July 28, 2020
William A. Kerr, age 92, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Ashland on Oct. 21, 1927, to Anthony and Olive (nee White) Kerr.
He is survived by his son, William A. (Colleen) Kerr, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sister Nyla (Bob) Huber. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose (nee Mackey) Kerr; second wife, Rose (nee Belyew) Kerr; daughter Charmaine Newton; son Richard Kerr; brothers Robert, Harry, Lyle, Ray and James Kerr; and sister Luella Rogers.
No formal services will be held.
His cremated remains will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Highbridge.
