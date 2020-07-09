William B. ‘Bill’ Stafford
April 27, 1967 — July 1, 2020
William B. “Bill” Stafford died peacefully July 1, 2020, with family and friends at his side. Bill was born in Neenah to Dr. Richard and Mary Jane Stafford on April 27, 1967. He attended Neenah HS, UW-Madison, graduated from UW-Stevens Point, attended WCTC, UW-Madison and graduated (again) from UW-Madison with a Doctorate of Pharmacy.
Bill is survived by his father Dick Stafford; sister Katy (Jim) Hanson; brother-in-law Peter Faust; former wife Sharon Stafford; daughter Meghan; son Sean; and aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, cousins and his friend Barb.
He was predeceased by his mother Mary Jane and his sister Peggy.
Bill was an avid cook, loved travel, scuba diving, “heated” discussions and of course his dog “Tank.” A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, at the Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Special thanks to Galen Killam for his help, love and support.