WAUKESHA
William ‘Bill’ E. Kasten
April 19, 1937 — Sept. 9, 2020
William “Bill” E. Kasten, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 83.
Bill was born on April 19, 1937, the son of William H. and Mabel (nee Rueth) Kasten.
Bill began working for Waukesha Engine on June 13, 1955, as an inspector. On June 27, 1959, Bill married the love of his life, Beverly. He served six years in the National Guard as sergeant in the 32nd Division from May 13, 1961, to August 10, 1967.
Bill had the truly remarkable accomplishment of having worked for the same company, in the same department for 44 1/2 years. Some of the areas that Bill has worked in over the years would include Shop-1, Crankcase Line, Crankshaft Line, Metal Fabrication, Receiving Rough Stock, and on the Head Line.
When Bill was younger, he loved to play in the Saratoga Softball League. He enjoyed playing cards with the guys and bowling at Fracaro’s Lanes. After his retirement from Waukesha Motor Works, Bill was an avid golfer, traveling to numerous tournaments and had a hole-in-one at Kettle Moraine Golf Course on hole 18.
Bill will be deeply missed by his sister, Betty Jane Orgas; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Art and Casey Hine.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Beverly (nee Hensler); parents, William and Mabel; and sister, Ruth Wilke.
A visitation for Bill will be held on Tuesday, September 15 from 2 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. graveside service at the family center at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waukesha Food Pantry, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186, are appreciated.
A special thank you to the Badger Hospice nurses. They are kind, caring and compassionate.
