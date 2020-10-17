William ‘Bill’ Homer Schwenk
Dec. 20, 1928 — Oct. 14, 2020
William “Bill” Homer Schwenk was born to eternal life on October 14, 2020, at the age of 91. His pain and suffering are now over and he can rest in the arms of our dear Lord. Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lila, and son Kurt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Laurayne (the late Ted) Dobson; brothers and sister- in-law, Lyle (Irene) Lerdahl, all of Waukesha and Larry Lerdahl of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and cousins in Ohio and Florida. In Wisconsin, Bill has numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews who have been a warm and loving part of his life.
Bill was born on December 20, 1928, to Thora (Bussard) and Frank Schwenk in Columbus, Ohio.
Bill graduated from Ohio State University in 1951 and then served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1956, leaving as a first lieutenant. He was a navigator in refueling planes during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for Sorg Paper out of Ohio as a sales representative, which moved him to numerous states and then settled in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. He retired from in 1989, after 34 years as sales manager Bill and Lila moved from Buffalo Grove, Ill., to Waukesha in 1990 where they’ve lived for 30 years.
Bill worked a few part-time jobs after the move.
He was a long-time attendee of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Bill was an avid reader of the Bible on a daily basis. He also enjoyed reading mystery, history and military books. He put together intricate models of automobiles as well as airplanes from the era when he was in the military. Bill and son, Kurt, went on the Honor Flight out of Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., an event that has remained close to their hearts. They can’t give thanks enough to the many volunteers working so diligently to make the flight (and those on the ground) an exceptional event, for those who served in the military.
Bill was preceded in death his first wife, Ruthann; his adult son, Scott; mother, Thora McKeever; step-father, Stephen McKeever; and brother-inlaw, Ted Dobson.
A special “thanks” to the staff of Lutheran Home Rehab in Wauwatosa and both Linden Grove rehab and Linden Court Memory Care in Waukesha for their excellent and attentive care.
A memorial service, organized by Church and Chapel Funeral Home will be held at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, on Thursday, October 29. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.
to 11 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.