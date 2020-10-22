WAUKESHA
William E. ‘Bill’ Baran
Oct. 2, 1935 — Oct. 16, 2020
William E. “Bill” Baran, lifelong resident of Waukesha, found peace on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Bill was born on October 2, 1935, to John and Rosalind (nee Wiedenhoeft) Baran. Bill served in the Army as a ranger. On June 27, 1966 Bill was joined in marriage to Geraldine M. Manley (Geri). Bill and Geri built a beautiful life, raising their children, creating beautiful family memories which included camping and traveling. Bill and Geri spent a beautiful 42 years together before her sad passing in 2008.
Bill retired from Spancrete as a foreman following a long career with the company. Bill’s charismatic personality was well known in Waukesha; he was always up for a cup of coffee and a conversation, perhaps even a funny antidote or story about his latest find as Bill enjoyed the thrill of the hunt. Bill especially enjoyed hunting in the northern woods with his grandchildren; sharing with his family the skills he mastered as Ranger in the Army. Bill was the epitome of a tinker and fixer. Possessing many creative skills, Bill was a visionary in creating unique creations constructed from various materials that his family and friends will cherish in his memory.
Bill will be deeply missed by his loving daughters Wendy (Harold) Yates and Heather (Ken Knoff) Baran, grandchildren Amanda, Dakota and William, great grandson Loki and his newest grandson whom he was excitedly anticipating his arrival in a few short weeks.
Bill is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Donna (the late George) Trevorrow of New Berlin, Gary (Nancy) Baran of Waukesha and Patty Soward of Tomahawk, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his wife Geri, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, John (the late Margaret) Baran of Arizona, Una Wilkins of Waukesha, Bonnie (the late Leroy) Klatt of Waukesha, Betty Hayes (the late Robert) of Waukesha and Robert Baran of Colorado and his parents.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, on Saturday, October 24, until the service which begins at 11 a.m. The service will be immediately followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-anddedications.html, a charity near and dear to Bill’s heart.
