William E. Vick
June 29, 1944 — July 12, 2020
William E. Vick of Waukesha passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 29, 1944, in Waukesha. He worked at Hein-Werner in Waukesha, for 30 years and retired in 2004 from Mesa Public Schools in Mesa, Ariz.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Gregory Vick (Maureen) of Chandler, Ariz., Gina Hernandez (Federico) of Waukesha and Lindsay Gonzales (Jadrien) of Mukwonago; grandchildren Hunter, McKenna, Cruz, Mya, JJ and Marley; his former wife, Marcia Vick of Sandwich Il; his special friend Fon Jamkadsin of Thailand; and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Vick; his siblings Bonnie Siedlewski and John Vick Jr.; and many other family members.
He enjoyed traveling (especially to Thailand), fishing trips to Cass Lake, Minn., with his family, playing the lottery, going to the casino and loved sports. He will be missed by many.
The Cremation Society of Waukesha, 262-436-9400, is serving the family.