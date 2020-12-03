OCONOMOWOC
William F. Dahlquist
April 19, 1929 - Nov. 24, 2020
William F. Dahlquist of Oconomowoc passed away November 24 at the age of 91. He would be the first to tell you he had a wonderful life, no regrets.
He was born in Rockford, IL, on April 19, 1929. He loved playing all sports - golf, football, tennis,basketball, and swimming.
He married Margaret, his lifelong sweetheart, in 1950. They brought up two daughters, Mary Jo and Jill. Bill and Margaret celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last July and enjoyed every day they had together.
Bill worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed traveling. He especially loved Minocqua and Destin. Bill always agreed they were so blessed to live in Oconomowoc - and he loved being Swedish, even in Little Norway.
A salesman for GE Carboloy, Bill built friendships and relationships wherever he went.
He kept in contact with high school friends, pot luck groups, Beloit College frat brothers, former teammates and golf buddies, business associates and staff, family near and far, acquaintances from his travels, friends from church and community projects, Kiwanis, refereeing and running chains, friends from Rockford and St. Louis, his Fish Group, his Our Savior’s Lutheran choir mates and smorgasbord buddies, his caregivers, his doctors, his nurses, his beloved neighbors. All were beneficiaries of his love, and his teasing, and his cheer.
He loved his country and lived his values. He loved history, always looking forward to the daily read from “The American Patriot’s Almanac.”
Everyone who met Bill Dahlquist felt that, to him, they were interesting and they were loved and they were his favorite. What a gift that was. What a gift HE was.
He is survived by his VERY favorite, Margaret V. Dahlquist, sweetheart and beloved wife; daughters: Mary Jo (Tom) Newburg and Jill Dahlquist (Jim Schacht); grandchildren: David (Nicole) Newburg; Samantha (Adam) Stone; Jean Dahlquist (Jesse Liebman); and Jennifer Dahlquist; great-grandchildren Rhett Newburg and Molly Stone; sister-in-law Marilyn Brown; brother-in-law Sam Darby; and so many nieces and nephews and their children.
A private celebration of Bill’s life will be planned.
Donations suggested to the Alleluia Choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc.