LA CROSSE
William George Mackie
Oct. 12, 1946 — June 16, 2020
William George Mackie was born to eternal life on June 16, 2020, at the age of 73 in La Crosse.
Born on October 12, 1946, Bill was the cherished son of the late Lorraine and George Mackie; devoted husband to Janie Scoville Mackie; loving father to Steve (Dee Dee) Mackie and Shannon (Jason) Albert; caring stepfather to Jackie (Russ) Monti and Angie (Clint McDaniel) Curran; and proud grandpa to Sam, Will and Adam Mackie; Carson, Cooper and Reese Albert; Ciara (Aaron) Barriger; and Gavin Farrar.
Bill joins his parents and sister Patricia (Ed) Reget in heaven. He is survived by his beloved family, his sisters Mary (Jim) Ruetten and Jayne (Steve) Lange, many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Bill, and more friends than we can ever begin to count.
Bill attended St. James Catholic School and Aquinas High School, both in La Crosse. He graduated from UW-La Crosse and was enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. He spent his career working in the tire industry for Firestone, Brad Ragan/Goodyear and Pomp’s Tire.
Bill had many lifelong friendships that date back to grade school, high school, college, and his many years socializing and playing racquetball at Waukesha Athletic Club. He loved his wife, children and family; he would do anything to make them smile. He loved and trusted in God. He loved his mother like no other and would call her every Sunday until she passed. He loved bragging about his grandkids and showing them he could still beat them in arm wrestling. He loved the Packers. He loved a cold beer with friends. He saw the good in everyone and made friends with everybody he met. Everyone loved Bill Mackie. He was more than a good man; he was the best.
A private service will be held with his family. In lieu of flowers, please considering honoring Bill by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Coulee Region Cremation Group of Onalaska, (608) 788-2188, is serving the family.
If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. (Romans 14:8)