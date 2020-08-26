PEWAUKEE/HARTLAND
William J. Woolley
Oct. 23, 1951 — April 11, 2020
William J. Woolley found peace on April 11, 2020. Born on October 23, 1951, to Thomas and Dolores (nee Rondeau) Woolley. He attended school in Pewaukee and Waukesha, having the first “Wool-stock” graduation party. After high school he worked in Biwers Shoes in Waukesha, and also attended WCTC with a degree in marketing and sales, which clearly carried thru his entire life. Bill at one point was a Disney character, the Practical Pig at Walt Disney World in Florida! It killed him as you could imagine not being able to say a word to anyone while in costume. His most enjoyable days and most memorable were at Woolley Boys’ Bar & Grill in Pewaukee. There he used his marketing skills and was in charge of the famous kangaroo hunt, and held a funeral for Samson the Gorilla when he passed away at the zoo. He also invented the Ice-Ball Tournaments on the lake, and helped earn thousands of dollars for the MACC Fund. After that chapter closed, he owned and ran Brookfield Florist for many years, and then had an opportunity to work at Quad/Graphics in Sussex. Part of his job was taking care of the many plants in the entire facility. He had a green thumb for it. Bill even used to introduce himself to others at the company as the “Plants Manager.” That was great!
Bill was a very special person to many. There were many people that helped Bill in one way or another, and I know they didn’t mind it because of Bill’s never-ending positive attitude for life even in his most difficult times. There are so many stories that Bill could tell you from his early childhood and fun at the bar. After leaving Quad, Bill was elected as a village trustee for the Village of Pewaukee.
Bill had such a personality like no other. He absolutely loved being around children telling corny jokes. Bill was a master at disguise. He would dress the part for almost any holiday, especially Christmas with his natural long white beard. He would do Santa visits for many families and friends at Christmas time. I think this was his favorite costume. Bill, rest in Heaven. You so truly deserve it.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dolores, and his brother Perry.
He is survived by his brother Mark (Mary Jo) in Florida; his nephew Brian (Becky); nieces Holly (Kyle) and Melissa; other great-nieces and -nephews; also special friends Patrick and Claire.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 29, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland. Visitation at 12 noon, funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Private burial with Thomas and Perry will take place later in September at St. Peter’s Cemetery in East Troy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Charles Parish, Hartland, are appreciated.