William John Thiele
Aug. 21, 1932 — Sept. 14, 2020
William John Thiele, age 88, of Eagle, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice. Bill was born on August 21, 1932, to Herman H. and Frances (Fitzmorris) Thiele. Bill enjoyed many different aspects and interests in his life. He spent time in the U.S. Army, he spent many years as a trustee for the village of Eagle, he enjoyed his retirement years traveling, golfing, wintering in Texas and his time at the Kettle Moraine Golf Course where he was a ranger.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jeffrey.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; his daughter, Monica (Tom) Keith; his stepchildren, Tammy (Donnie) Noble, Scott (Jennifer) McCarthy and Mary Jane McCarthy; his grandchildren, Katy and Collin Keith; his step-grandchildren, Shawn Noble and Nicholas Crandall; and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle, with Fr. Loyola Amalraj officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Theresa Parish Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.