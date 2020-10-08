William Kenneth Race ‘Big Bird’
Aug. 16, 1948 — Sept. 28, 2020
William Kenneth Race, “Big Bird,” age 72, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. He was born August 16, 1948, in Watertown, to Charles and Mary Race.
Bill was a kind and generous person with a sometimes-unusual sense of humor. His presence will be missed by all of the lives he touched everywhere he went.
He was a graduate from Arrowhead High School and Waukesha County Technical College. For 47 years, he worked at Husco International, where he retired from in November of 2015. He enjoyed the outdoors and in later years golfing.
Bill is survived by his mother, Mary Race, and his nephew and family, Chris and Jasmine Race and their daughter Elena. He is further survived by many cousins, other family and friends that he loved deeply. Visitation on Thursday, October 8, will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. All services will be at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, WI 53029. It will also be live streamed via the Church’s website, https://parish.stcharleshartland.com/site/home
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.