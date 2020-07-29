William ‘Scott’ Richards
July 22, 1944 — July 26, 2020
William “Scott” Richards passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters at the age of 76. He was born in Damariscotta, Maine, on July 22, 1944 the son of William and Shirley (nee Hopkins) Richards. On March 11, 1965, he married Sandie (nee Andressohn) and had three children. He then married Darla (nee Patterson) on December 2, 1998, in Jamaica. Scott retired from Kohl’s Food Store in 1986 after 27 years as a produce manager and then started his second career as an independent distributor for McKee Bakery where he worked for more than 34 years. He was an extremely hard worker and would help anyone who needed it. He was sassy and loved talking to people and making them laugh. Scott said whatever was on his mind and was always willing to laugh at himself.
He loved to spend time with his wife and family and enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas where he and his wife had their second home. He loved playing blackjack and craps and eating breakfast. Scott loved animals of all kinds and would stop and pet any dog that crossed his path. He enjoyed puttering around in his backyard feeding the fish in his pond and taking care of his many pots of beautiful flowers.
He will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 22 years, Darla, and their children Kim (Curt) Keller, Becky (Josh) Hastings, Chris (Bridget) Richards, John Stegmayer, James (Ginger) Stegmayer and Tom Stegmayer. He was the proud grandfather of Brian (Heather) Stegmayer, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Stegmayer, Bryce Richards, Garret (Lauren) Richards, Cody Richards, Brianna Klotz, Kianna Keller, Brittany
Klotz, Kariss Keller, Kaylee Keller, Kieran Keller, Jessica Stegmayer and Jacqueline Stegmayer, and great-grandfather to Jameson and Bennett Richards and Henry Stegmayer and loved to tease each and every one of them. He will be missed dearly by his dog, Missy, and is further survived by his brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private funeral will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Scott’s name to either the American Heart Association at 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or the Wisconsin Humane Society at 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.