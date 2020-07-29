Yvonne Cora Letson
Sept. 29, 1930 — July 20, 2020
Yvonne Cora Letson was born September 29, 1930, to Fred and Anita Graf on a Waukesha County farm. Yvonne found peace Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 89 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ted Letson; loving mom of Lynn (Jerry) Gaffey, Leigh, Larry (Kay) and Lon (Irene); proud grandma of Deke, Matt, Cass, Andrew (Holly), Adam (Cassie), Robert, Michael and Adriana; great-grandma of Hailey, Wyatt, Jase, Henry, Lily, Jude and Robert Jr.; and sister of Corine Sichterman, Cousin of Carole Miller, Bill Savatski and Gloria Ellie. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Yvonne found her way around the farm as a child helping her father and mother. She was a graduate of Waukesha High School Class of 1948 and briefly attended Carroll College (University). She and Ted were married in 1950 in Waukesha and moved to Mauston in 1969. She was an employee of The Mauston Star Times, the
Mauston School District, 20 years at the USPFO in Camp Douglas and 16 years at Lands’ End. Yvonne also enjoyed volunteering and was a long-time member of the Lioness Chapter in Mauston.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.