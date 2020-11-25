Yvonne Dailey

Yvonne Dailey

Yvonne Dailey passed away at her home on November 20, 2020.

She was met at the gates by her daughter; her loving husband, Douglas Dailey; and her goddaughter, Kathleen Poenitsch.

She is survived by her stepdaughters Jana (Tony) Simmons and Jessica Dailey; her granddaughter, Alicia Balboa; and friend of the family, Vicki Mckeever. She loved all of her grandchildren: James, Vennino, Maseion Shyanne, Dylan and Josh, and all of the many grandchildren she got to enjoy over the years. She will for ever be missed and loved by them all.

Recommended for you