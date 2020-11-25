Yvonne Dailey
Yvonne Dailey passed away at her home on November 20, 2020.
She was met at the gates by her daughter; her loving husband, Douglas Dailey; and her goddaughter, Kathleen Poenitsch.
She is survived by her stepdaughters Jana (Tony) Simmons and Jessica Dailey; her granddaughter, Alicia Balboa; and friend of the family, Vicki Mckeever. She loved all of her grandchildren: James, Vennino, Maseion Shyanne, Dylan and Josh, and all of the many grandchildren she got to enjoy over the years. She will for ever be missed and loved by them all.