DOUSMAN
Zachary Moen
Zachary Moen was born to eternal life Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 47. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel P Moen. He is further survived by his mother, Charlene Moen Minett; his brothers Matthew and Daniel Moen; and his children Samuel, Zachary Jr., and Ella.
Zachary was born in Milwaukee. He graduated Eisenhower High School and worked as a skilled carpenter for many years until a car accident made it impossible to continue. At his death, he owned Smokeeze Vapor in Waukesha. Zach passed due to acute asthmatic failure. Zach touched everyone he met in one way or another.
Private services were held.
