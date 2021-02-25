Adam Bryce Christman
March 16, 1984 - Feb. 21, 2021
Adam Bryce Christman, age 36, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 21, 2021. Adam was born in Flint, MI, on March 16, 1984, to Dennis and Sharon Christman.
Adam embraced life head on with a smile on his face, a willingness to help others and a hug for everyone he met. He loved music of all genres, but especially classic rock, of which he considered himself an expert. He also found great joy and solace in Christian music. Adam was an expert organizer. He enjoyed organizing his hundreds of CDs by genre and then alphabetically by artist and group. He enjoyed questioning his parents and siblings about classic rock songs on the radio by asking, “OK, who’s this and what’s the song?”
He would organize his dad’s tool bench, his mother’s Christmas collections and closets. Adam enjoyed building things with his dad or with assistance from his staff at Anthony House. His latest project had been a CD/video shelf that he put together and stained. Adam was a Boy Scout and Special Olympian for many years. He had participated in swimming, downhill skiing, track, bowling, and his favorite Ñ basketball. He loved fishing off the pontoon at the family’s tiny-house-on-the-lake in Michigan and was the resident expert at building campfires.
Family meant everything to Adam. He felt family was his greatest gift from God. His “family” encompasses many, loving people. He was a loving member of his Anthony House family and of the greater Prader-Willi Homes of Oconomowoc community where he found many friends, clients and staff, who understand the syndrome that is Prader-Willi. It is safe to say that his sudden passing will leave an empty space among his friends there. At Prader-Willi Homes of Oconomowoc, he met and fell in love with Laura Gruen. Although they were considered disabled and could not marry, they both knew (and so did all those around them) that they would be soulmates forever. His best friend and housemate, Marcus, became his adopted brother and eventually his parents’ adopted son. Rest easy, Adam, as that will never change.
Adam leaves behind his parents, Dennis and Sharon; his siblings, Amanda and Andrew; adopted brother, Marcus Offerdahl; Sweet Love of his life, Laura Gruen; many cousins, aunts and uncles; adopted special aunt and uncle, Duke and Kathy Casto; as well as friends and all those in the Prader-Willi community, and his beloved family dogs Bayleigh, Chloe Joy and Phoebe Grace.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Gay Rakes and Merritt and Jean Christman; and several special aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to: PWSA-WI, PO Box 324, Menasha, WI 54952 or to their website. Also, the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research: Foundation For Prader-Willi Research, Donation, 340 S. Lemon Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789 or go to the foundation’s website.
Adam was our bright and shining star. A loving brother and our amazing son. His sudden death due to complications from Prader-Willi syndrome will leave a giant chasm in our hearts forever.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. A service will follow at 4:30 p.m.
A visitation for Adam will also be held in Grand Blanc, MI at Hill Funeral Home (11723 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, MI 48439) with visitation on Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. for family, 2-8 p.m. for family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church (4040 Lapeer Road, Burton, MI) on Friday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Susan Lidums officiating with burial at Crestwood Memorial cemetery. Because of COVID restrictions, only 25 people may attend Adam’s memorial service. Face masks are recommended. His service will livestreamed from Our Risen Lord’s website.
Adam will be laid to rest in Crestwood Cemetery in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.