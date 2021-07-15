IXONIA
Adeline A. Neuman (nee Kennedy)
July 27, 1924 — July 7, 2021
Adeline A. Neuman (nee Kennedy) of Ixonia was born to eternal life on July 7, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on July 27, 1924, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Charles and Adeline (Press) Kennedy.
At age 9 her family moved to Fall River, Wisconsin. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1942. In 1943 she married Eugene J. Neuman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lost Lake.
When moving into her present home on Evergreen Road in 1955, she immediately decided to plant evergreen trees around the property. They are sill thriving. She worked at Musebeck Shoe Factory in Oconomowoc for many years. Her many talents included vegetable and flower gardening, canning, sewing and quilting, upholstery, wine making, raising poodles and more. After her three children left home for college, she and her husband took in three foster boys over several years. An avid reader, she also enjoyed bowling, playing sheepshead, entertaining friends, rescuing animals and solving word puzzles. She was a member of the Ashippun Forever Young Club in her later years where she enjoyed companionship and playing cards.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Neuman; her son Robert and (Mary) Neuman; grandson Robert (Jennifer) Neuman; granddaughter Rebecca (Jason) Childers; and great-grandchildren Michael Neuman, Lauren Neuman, Aleena Childers and Rylee Childers. She is also survived by sisters Dorothy Kennedy, O.P., and Alicia Nashold; sisters-in-law Mary Bankert (nee Neuman) and Dolores Neuman (nee Pitterlee); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eugene; son The Very Rev. Eugene C. Neuman; sisters Kathleen (who died shortly after birth) and Betty Ann Powers; five brothers, Charles, Donald, John, Bill and Edward; brothers-in-law Tom Powers and Ken Nashold; sisters-in-law Betty Jane Kennedy and Ellen (nee Neuman) Hollatz; and in-laws Edward Bankert and Edwin Hollatz.
A memorial service will be held at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, on July 21. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a service focusing on precious memories of Adeline. All are welcome to participate. Refreshments will follow the service. No donations please. Your presence is far more valuable. Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.