Agnes E. (Osterkorn) Hawley
June 10, 1927 — Oct. 4, 2021
Agnes E. (Osterkorn) Hawley, age 94, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Camillus Campus in Milwaukee. Agnes was born on June 10, 1927, in Milwaukee, to Ludwig and Victoria (Ungelehrt) Osterkorn.
Agnes worked for the Milwaukee County Health Department advancing through several roles until retiring in 1990 as an office manager. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling the world over with family and friends. She loved taking her grandkids different places and showing them the beauty this world has to offer, especially Holiday train trips into Chicago to sightsee and shop. She greatly enjoyed her time as a volunteer at both the Pabst Mansion and the West Allis Library. She was also a very accomplished baker. She will be loved and remembered by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Michael) Kartaly of Mukwonago, Steven (Susan) Hawley of Eagle and John (Julieta) Hawley of Tucson, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Kristin (Vince) Mirenda, Jessica (Jonathan) Marten, Ben (Jenny) Hawley, Kate Hawley, Andrew (Krista) Hawley, Alex Hawley, David Libby and John Michael Hawley; her great-grandchildren, Grace, Rowan, Keeley, Scott and Kaleb; her sister, Victoria A. Henning; her cousin, Hilda (Ernst) Birkmayer and many first cousins once removed, living in Germany; plus other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents.
The family would also like to recognize and thank staff members at both Linden Ridge, Mukwonago and St. Camillus, Wauwatosa for the loving and compassionate care they have provided Mom over the last 10 years.
A memorial service for Agnes will be held on Saturday, October 30, at 11:30 a.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (NW corner of highways 83 and 59) with Fr. Dan Volkert officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:15 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions are asked to be directed to either the Pabst Mansion or the West Allis Library.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, (262) 392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Hawley family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.