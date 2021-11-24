WAUKESHA
Alan C. Stippich
Feb. 9, 1964 - Nov. 11, 2021
Alan C. Stippich, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the age of 57. He was born in Waukesha on February 9, 1964, the son of the late Alvin and Jean Stippich (nee Roberts).
He is survived by his sisters, Susan Kuhtz and Karen (Erik) Olson, of Waukesha; nieces and nephews, Laura, Brian, Kevin, Cassidy, and Kate. He is further survived by other relatives.
Alan graduated from Waukesha North High School in 1982. He started working at Riverside Mold & Die during high school and continued to work at the same company in various roles for over 40 years as it changed names to Accurate Products and finally Harken Manufacturing. He had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping others. He was especially devoted to his family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of services at 12:00 p.m. noon at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Food Pantry of Waukesha County.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.