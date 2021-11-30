JEFFERSON
Alan L. Neipert
April 21, 1952 - Nov. 25, 2021
Alan L. Neipert, 69, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Alan was born on April 21, 1952, in Watertown, the son of Harold and Eleanore (Walent) Neipert. He grew up on the family farm in Helenville and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1970. Alan worked for Praxair Distribution Inc. and was extremely successful in his sales position until his retirement in the early 2000s, when he was diagnosed with MS. Bowling, playing baseball for the Helenville Rebels, and skiing were some of his favorite ways to pass time. On a ski trip, Alan met the love of his life, Nicolette Wolf, and the two were married May 13, 2000, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Helenville after dating for 25 years. The couple enjoyed golfing together and played over 100 Wisconsin courses together. Alan and Nikki also liked to visit local taverns for beer and pizza to socialize. The couple were married 19 years, until her death in 2019. Alan was a generous man who fulfilled needs in his community, especially in his church. Much of the land that St. Peter's School in Helenville occupies was in the Neipert family and Alan continued this tradition of benevolence on numerous occasions. Although he could give people a hard time, he was a humble man and made an impression on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.
Alan is survived by his siblings Barbara (Ken) Koch of Green Bay and Ken (Linda) Neipert of Fort Atkinson; and nieces and nephews Brad (Eileen), Bethene’ (Eric), Kimberley (Josh), Elizabeth (Dan) and Nicholaus. Alan is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Alan's name to MS research or cancer research.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Helenville with the Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Alan will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.